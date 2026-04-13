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    The Color Run at Camp Darby [Image 5 of 18]

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    The Color Run at Camp Darby

    PISA, ITALY

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Military and civilian community members at Camp Darby, along with their families, participate in a Color Run in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Month of the Military Child. The event raises awareness about the Army’s SHARP (Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention) program, a proactive initiative to end sexual harassment and assault. During the run, participants are covered in colored powder at various points along the route, creating a festive and vibrant atmosphere. Camp Darby, Italy, April 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 08:13
    Photo ID: 9621651
    VIRIN: 260417-A-II094-1138
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: PISA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Color Run at Camp Darby [Image 18 of 18], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby
    The Color Run at Camp Darby

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    TAGS

    Camp Darby
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    Color Run
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether

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