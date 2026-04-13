MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.

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The fastest finishers Sato Tetsuro, left, and Mari Katayama, right, of the 37th Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Sprint Triathlon pose for a photo with their awards at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April. 13, 2025. The triathlon included a 350-meter swim, 12-kilometer bike ride, and 5-kilometer run, and was held to strengthen relationships between U.S. and Japanese personnel through friendly competition. The fastest times were from Tetsuro finishing in 47 minutes and 24 seconds, and Katayama finishing in 56 minutes and 39 seconds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)