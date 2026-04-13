The fastest finishers Sato Tetsuro, left, and Mari Katayama, right, of the 37th Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Sprint Triathlon pose for a photo with their awards at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April. 13, 2025. The triathlon included a 350-meter swim, 12-kilometer bike ride, and 5-kilometer run, and was held to strengthen relationships between U.S. and Japanese personnel through friendly competition. The fastest times were from Tetsuro finishing in 47 minutes and 24 seconds, and Katayama finishing in 56 minutes and 39 seconds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 05:14
|Photo ID:
|9621252
|VIRIN:
|260412-M-BL115-2820
|Resolution:
|3383x2255
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon. [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.