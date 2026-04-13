MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.

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A participant celebrates as he finishes the 37th Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Sprint Triathlon at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April. 13, 2025. The triathlon included a 350-meter swim, 12-kilometer bike ride, and 5-kilometer run, and was held to strengthen relationships between U.S. and Japanese personnel through friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)