A participant finishes the 37th Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Sprint Triathlon at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April. 13, 2025. The triathlon included a 350-meter swim, 12-kilometer bike ride, and 5-kilometer run, and was held to strengthen relationships between U.S. and Japanese personnel through friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 05:16
|Photo ID:
|9621238
|VIRIN:
|260412-M-BL115-1876
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon. [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.