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    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon. [Image 15 of 19]

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    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Participants compete in the 37th Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Sprint Triathlon at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April. 13, 2025. The triathlon included a 350-meter swim, 12-kilometer bike ride, and 5-kilometer run, and was held to strengthen relationships between U.S. and Japanese personnel through friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 05:15
    Photo ID: 9621246
    VIRIN: 260412-M-BL115-2066
    Resolution: 4052x3242
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon. [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.
    MCAS Iwakuni hosts their 37th annual triathlon.

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    Biking
    Marines
    Sports
    Triathlon
    Swimming
    MCAS Iwakuni

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