Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Izaiah Mooney, tactical communications, and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Matute, tactical communications noncommissioned officer in charge, establish communications for Joint Task Force-Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team during CENTAM Guardian 2026, at Ilopongo International Airport, El Salvador, April 14, 2026. CENTAM Guardian 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)