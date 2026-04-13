Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Glenda Kun, Joint Task Force-Bravo J1 noncommissioned officer in charge, takes accountability of the Situational Assessment Team during CENTAM Guardian 2026 at Ilopongo International Airport, El Salvador, April 14, 2026. CENTAM Guardian 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)