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    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026 [Image 8 of 9]

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    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026

    ILOPANGO, EL SALVADOR

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Glenda Kun, Joint Task Force-Bravo J1 noncommissioned officer in charge, takes accountability of the Situational Assessment Team during CENTAM Guardian 2026 at Ilopongo International Airport, El Salvador, April 14, 2026. CENTAM Guardian 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 00:28
    Photo ID: 9620968
    VIRIN: 260414-F-ZB472-1012
    Resolution: 2716x1940
    Size: 583.38 KB
    Location: ILOPANGO, SV
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026
    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026
    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026
    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026
    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026
    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026
    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026
    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026
    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026

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