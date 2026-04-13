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    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026 [Image 4 of 9]

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    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026

    ILOPANGO, EL SALVADOR

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Sgt. Donald Wallace, Situational Assessment Team Support noncommissioned officer in charge, unloads essential gear to set up the Forward Joint Operations Center during CENTAM Guardian 2026 at Ilopango International Airport, El Salvador, April 14, 2026. CENTAM Guardian 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 00:28
    Photo ID: 9620958
    VIRIN: 260414-F-ZB472-1006
    Resolution: 1252x1753
    Size: 494.34 KB
    Location: ILOPANGO, SV
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026
    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026
    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026
    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026
    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026
    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026
    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026
    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026
    Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026

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    CG26
    CENTAM Guardian 2026

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