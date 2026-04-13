Joint Task Force Bravo’s Situational Assessment Team arrives for CENTAM Guardian 2026

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Two U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters land at Ilopango International Airport, El Salvador, during CENTAM Guardian 2026, April 14, 2026. CENTAM Guardian 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)