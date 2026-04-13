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    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL [Image 7 of 9]

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    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Students and faculty members of Mercer County Special Services School District take photos in front of a U.S. Marines Corps AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter at the Special Needs Airshow, April 2, 2026 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The airshow was held to give special needs students a glimpse of an airshow with sensory-friendly options, wheelchair accessible static displays, and tailored food options. The event was held in honor of Month of the Military Child, highlighting the commitment and sacrifice military children and youth, recognizing their ability to adapt to a mobile military lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 11:47
    Photo ID: 9619450
    VIRIN: 260402-F-FM551-1237
    Resolution: 6859x4572
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL

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