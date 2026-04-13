621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL

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Students and faculty members of Mercer County Special Services School District take photos in front of a U.S. Marines Corps AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter at the Special Needs Airshow, April 2, 2026 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The airshow was held to give special needs students a glimpse of an airshow with sensory-friendly options, wheelchair accessible static displays, and tailored food options. The event was held in honor of Month of the Military Child, highlighting the commitment and sacrifice military children and youth, recognizing their ability to adapt to a mobile military lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)