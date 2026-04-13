621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL

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Students and faculty members of Mercer County Special Services School District greet character actors at the Special Needs Airshow, April 2, 2026 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The airshow was held to give special needs students a glimpse of an airshow with sensory-friendly options, wheelchair accessible static displays, and tailored food options. The Event hosted approximately 450 students and faculty members, and was run by approximately 65 volunteer service members, three Military Working Dogs, and four therapy dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)