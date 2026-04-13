(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing, along with Students and faculty members of Mercer County Special Services School District, tour static displays at the Special Needs Airshow, April 2, 2026 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The airshow was held to give special needs students a glimpse of an airshow with sensory-friendly options, wheelchair accessible static displays, and tailored food options. The Event hosted approximately 450 students and faculty members, and was run by approximately 65 volunteer service members, three Military Working Dogs, and four therapy dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 11:47
    Photo ID: 9619447
    VIRIN: 260402-F-FM551-1142
    Resolution: 7984x5322
    Size: 10.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL
    621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    621st CRW
    AMC
    CR
    21st Air Force
    Special Needs Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery