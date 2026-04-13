621st CRW hosts Special Needs Airshow at JBMDL

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A student attending Mercer County Special Services School District, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Butler, 321st Contingency Response Squadron contracting officer, enter a hangar in front of a U.S. Marines Corps CH-53E Super Stallion at the Special Needs Airshow, April 2, 2026 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The airshow was held to give special needs students a glimpse of an airshow with sensory-friendly options, wheelchair accessible static displays, and tailored food options. The event was held in honor of Month of the Military Child, highlighting the commitment and sacrifice military children and youth, recognizing their ability to adapt to a mobile military lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)