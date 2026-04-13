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    USAG Italy bids farewell to dedicated senior enlisted leader [Image 2 of 3]

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    USAG Italy bids farewell to dedicated senior enlisted leader

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Members of U.S. Army Garrison Italy welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Paluso as their new senior enlisted leader during an April 15 change of responsibility ceremony, while bidding farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Moreno.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 09:34
    Photo ID: 9618977
    VIRIN: 260415-D-A0923-8046
    Resolution: 4872x3548
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    USAG Italy bids farewell to dedicated senior enlisted leader

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