Members of U.S. Army Garrison Italy welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Paluso as their new senior enlisted leader during an April 15 change of responsibility ceremony, while bidding farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Moreno.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9618977
|VIRIN:
|260415-D-A0923-8046
|Resolution:
|4872x3548
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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USAG Italy bids farewell to dedicated senior enlisted leader
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