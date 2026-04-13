USAG Italy bids farewell to dedicated senior enlisted leader

Courtesy Photo | Members of U.S. Army Garrison Italy welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Paluso as their new senior enlisted leader during an April 15 change of responsibility ceremony, while bidding farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Moreno. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Members of U.S. Army Garrison Italy welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Paluso as their...... read more read more

By USAG Italy Public Affairs Office

VICENZA, Italy — Members of U.S. Army Garrison Italy welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Paluso as their new senior enlisted leader during an April 15 change of responsibility ceremony, while bidding farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Moreno.

Col. Vaughn Strong, commander of USAG Italy, presided over the traditional passing of the colors at Caserma Ederle. The event drew distinguished guests, including local Italian officials, and senior military leaders, to honor the transition of leadership for the Army’s "home south of the Alps."

“You poured your heart and soul into this community, and your dedication was clear in every corner of this garrison. Your leadership ensured that USAG Italy remains a premier place to live and work,” Strong said.

Moreno, an infantryman from Puerto Rico with nearly 30 years of service, was praised for his "Soldier-first" philosophy. During his tenure, he championed the "Best Barracks" initiative, a competition that encouraged units to take ownership of their living spaces. The program led to significant renovations, such as new day rooms and kitchens for local units.

Moreno also oversaw a period of unprecedented success for the Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers program. Under his guidance, USAG Italy’s BOSS teams earned back-to-back honors, including the 2025 Army-level BOSS Program of the Year for Camp Darby. Beyond the gates, Moreno served as a key link to the Italian community. He was a frequent fixture at local events, from the Fiera del Soco ribbon cuttings to the first Italian-American Friendly Baseball and Softball Tournament in Vicenza.

“As I prepare to pass the colors today, I do so with a full heart. A heart filled with pride for what we have accomplished. A heart filled with gratitude for the relationships we have built. And a heart filled with confidence in the future of this garrison,” Moreno said.

Paluso, a native of Gilroy, California, assumes responsibility after serving as the deputy commandant of the Henry Caro NCO Academy at Fort Moore, Georgia. A Ranger-qualified leader, Paluso brings extensive combat and instructional experience from tours in Iraq, Kosovo and Korea. Paluso now takes the lead of a garrison that provides support to thousands of soldiers, civilians and families across the Vicenza and Darby military communities.