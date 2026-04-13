CSM thanks Edstrom-Fairbanks

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USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- From left, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Command Sgt. Maj. James Boersma thanks Sgt. Hunter Edstrom-Fairbanks for his service volunteering in the Hohenfels community. Leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and the Joint Multinational Readiness Center took time to honor the dedication of volunteers in the Hohenfels community during a ceremony April 14, 2026 at the Community Activity Center. Edstrom-Fairbanks went on to win in the category of active-duty volunteer for 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)