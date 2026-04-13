USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- From left, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Command Sgt. Maj. James Boersma thanks Sgt. Hunter Edstrom-Fairbanks for his service volunteering in the Hohenfels community. Leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and the Joint Multinational Readiness Center took time to honor the dedication of volunteers in the Hohenfels community during a ceremony April 14, 2026 at the Community Activity Center. Edstrom-Fairbanks went on to win in the category of active-duty volunteer for 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 09:56
|Photo ID:
|9618952
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-TR183-8835
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM thanks Edstrom-Fairbanks [Image 7 of 7], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Volunteers commit thousands of hours to Hohenfels community
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