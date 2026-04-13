Edstrom-Fairbanks: 2025 Family volunteer

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USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- From left, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Command Sgt. Maj. James A. Boersma; Family volunteer of 2025 for the Hohenfels community Allicia Edstrom-Fairbanks; Angela Lane, deputy garrison manager for Hohenfels; and Seth Kloss, USAG Bavaria director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, pose for a photo together following Edstrom-Fairbanks' volunteer recognition. Leadership from USAG Bavaria and the Joint Multinational Readiness Center took time to honor the dedication of volunteers in the Hohenfels community during a ceremony April 14, 2026 at the Community Activity Center. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)