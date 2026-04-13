USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- From left, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Command Sgt. Maj. James A. Boersma; civilian / retiree volunteer of 2025 for the Hohenfels community Bellanira Stafford; Angela Lane, deputy garrison manager for Hohenfels; and Seth Kloss, USAG Bavaria director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, pose for a photo together following Stafford's volunteer recognition. Leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and the Joint Multinational Readiness Center took time to honor the dedication of volunteers in the Hohenfels community during a ceremony April 14, 2026 at the Community Activity Center. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 09:56
|Photo ID:
|9618968
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-TR183-6275
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|WHITTIER, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stafford, civilian / retiree volunteer of the year [Image 7 of 7], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Volunteers commit thousands of hours to Hohenfels community
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