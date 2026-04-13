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    Stafford, civilian / retiree volunteer of the year [Image 4 of 7]

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    Stafford, civilian / retiree volunteer of the year

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- From left, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Command Sgt. Maj. James A. Boersma; civilian / retiree volunteer of 2025 for the Hohenfels community Bellanira Stafford; Angela Lane, deputy garrison manager for Hohenfels; and Seth Kloss, USAG Bavaria director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, pose for a photo together following Stafford's volunteer recognition. Leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and the Joint Multinational Readiness Center took time to honor the dedication of volunteers in the Hohenfels community during a ceremony April 14, 2026 at the Community Activity Center. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 09:56
    Photo ID: 9618968
    VIRIN: 260414-A-TR183-6275
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: WHITTIER, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Stafford, civilian / retiree volunteer of the year [Image 7 of 7], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Stafford, civilian / retiree volunteer of the year
    Director FMWR thanks volunteers
    USAG Bavaria volunteer group photo with check
    CSM thanks Edstrom-Fairbanks

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Volunteers commit thousands of hours to Hohenfels community

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    TAGS

    volunteer recognition
    StrongerTogether
    Better in Bavaria
    Happy in Hohenfels

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