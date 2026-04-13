Stafford, civilian / retiree volunteer of the year

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USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- From left, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Command Sgt. Maj. James A. Boersma; civilian / retiree volunteer of 2025 for the Hohenfels community Bellanira Stafford; Angela Lane, deputy garrison manager for Hohenfels; and Seth Kloss, USAG Bavaria director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, pose for a photo together following Stafford's volunteer recognition. Leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and the Joint Multinational Readiness Center took time to honor the dedication of volunteers in the Hohenfels community during a ceremony April 14, 2026 at the Community Activity Center. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)