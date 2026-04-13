USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Volunteers and Army leadership take a group photo together. Leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and the Joint Multinational Readiness Center took time to honor the dedication of volunteers in the Hohenfels community during a ceremony April 14, 2026 at the Community Activity Center. The amount on the check -- $2.2 million for 63,346 hours -- represents the entire USAG Bavaria footprint. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 09:56
|Photo ID:
|9618993
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-TR183-6952
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Bavaria volunteer group photo with check [Image 7 of 7], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Volunteers commit thousands of hours to Hohenfels community
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