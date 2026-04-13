USAG Bavaria volunteer group photo with check

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Volunteers and Army leadership take a group photo together. Leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and the Joint Multinational Readiness Center took time to honor the dedication of volunteers in the Hohenfels community during a ceremony April 14, 2026 at the Community Activity Center. The amount on the check -- $2.2 million for 63,346 hours -- represents the entire USAG Bavaria footprint. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)