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    USAG Bavaria volunteer group photo with check [Image 6 of 7]

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    USAG Bavaria volunteer group photo with check

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Volunteers and Army leadership take a group photo together. Leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and the Joint Multinational Readiness Center took time to honor the dedication of volunteers in the Hohenfels community during a ceremony April 14, 2026 at the Community Activity Center. The amount on the check -- $2.2 million for 63,346 hours -- represents the entire USAG Bavaria footprint. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 09:56
    Photo ID: 9618993
    VIRIN: 260414-A-TR183-6952
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Bavaria volunteer group photo with check [Image 7 of 7], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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