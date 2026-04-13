U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 2nd Class Janely Estrada, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, conducts daily maintenance of a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 03:52
|Photo ID:
|9618432
|VIRIN:
|260416-N-OF444-1322
|Resolution:
|4181x3345
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.