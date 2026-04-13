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    VP-26 Tridents Japan Deployment 2026 [Image 3 of 9]

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    VP-26 Tridents Japan Deployment 2026

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, parks outside of a hangar on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 03:52
    Photo ID: 9618424
    VIRIN: 260416-N-OF444-1077
    Resolution: 4288x3430
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-26 Tridents Japan Deployment 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VP-26 Tridents on Deck
    VP-26 Tridents on Deck
    VP-26 Tridents Japan Deployment 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Foreign Object Debris Walkdown
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Foreign Object Debris Walkdown
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance

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    TAGS

    P-8A Poseidon
    U.S. Navy
    7th Fleet
    VP-26 Tridents
    Task Force 72, INDOPACOM

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