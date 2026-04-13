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    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance [Image 8 of 9]

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    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 2nd Class Janely Estrada, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, conducts daily maintenance of a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 03:52
    Photo ID: 9618431
    VIRIN: 260416-N-OF444-1315
    Resolution: 4689x3751
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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