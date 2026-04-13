VP-26 Tridents Conduct Foreign Object Debris Walkdown

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U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Caimen Harmon, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, participate in foreign object debris flightline walkdown on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)