Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle engages with Sailors and Marines at Houston’s City Hall during Fleet Week Houston, April 15, 2026. The inaugural Fleet Week Houston brought multiple U.S. Navy vessels and more than 1,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to the city for a series of events and experiences. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 22:14
|Photo ID:
|9618041
|VIRIN:
|260415-N-PC065-1285
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week Houston Kicks Off [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.