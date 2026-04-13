Fleet Week Houston Kicks Off

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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Adm. Karl Thomas, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, join Houston's Mayor John Whitmire for the ringing of the ceremonial liberty bell during Fleet Week Houston at City Hall, April 15, 2026. The inaugural Fleet Week Houston brought multiple U.S. Navy vessels and more than 1,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to the city for a series of events and experiences. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)