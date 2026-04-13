Fleet Week Houston Kicks Off

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The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team performs at Houston’s City Hall during Fleet Week Houston, April 15, 2026. The inaugural Fleet Week Houston brought multiple U.S. Navy vessels and more than 1,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to the city for a series of events and experiences. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)