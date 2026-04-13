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    Fleet Week Houston Kicks Off [Image 2 of 11]

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    Fleet Week Houston Kicks Off

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team performs at Houston’s City Hall during Fleet Week Houston, April 15, 2026. The inaugural Fleet Week Houston brought multiple U.S. Navy vessels and more than 1,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to the city for a series of events and experiences. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 22:14
    Photo ID: 9618033
    VIRIN: 260415-N-PC065-1080
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fleet Week Houston Kicks Off [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fleet Week
    Fleet Forces
    USS Kearsarge
    Houston

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