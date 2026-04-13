U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II

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Chairman Ronny Jackson, Chairman of House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, prepares for a flight on board an Air Force Special Operations Command OA-1K Skyraider II at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 8, 2026. The flexibility of the Skyraider II allows special operations forces to cost-effectively counter violent extremist organizations and create dilemmas for our adversaries across the spectrum of armed conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)