Chairman Ronny Jackson, Chairman of House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, prepares for a flight on board an Air Force Special Operations Command OA-1K Skyraider II at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 8, 2026. The flexibility of the Skyraider II allows special operations forces to cost-effectively counter violent extremist organizations and create dilemmas for our adversaries across the spectrum of armed conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:38
|Photo ID:
|9616258
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-LD209-1531
|Resolution:
|6441x4294
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.