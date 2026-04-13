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    U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II [Image 4 of 4]

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    U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    Chairman Ronny Jackson, Chairman of House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, prepares for a flight on board an Air Force Special Operations Command OA-1K Skyraider II at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 8, 2026. The flexibility of the Skyraider II allows special operations forces to cost-effectively counter violent extremist organizations and create dilemmas for our adversaries across the spectrum of armed conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 10:38
    Photo ID: 9616258
    VIRIN: 260408-F-LD209-1531
    Resolution: 6441x4294
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II
    U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II
    U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II
    U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II

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    AFSOC
    OA-1K Skyraider II
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