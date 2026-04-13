U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II

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Chairman Ronny Jackson, left, Chairman of House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, speaks with a U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command OA-1K Skyraider II pilot, right, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 8, 2026. The Skyraider II will deliver close air support, precision strike, and armed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability, allowing special operations forces to tailor effects to support the joint force in various missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)