U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II

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Chairman Ronny Jackson, center, Chairman of House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, discusses Air Force Special Operations Command history with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, right, AFSOC commander, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 8, 2026. Through mission capability demonstrations, facility tours and interactions with Air Commandos, the visit offered a look inside AFSOC’s unique abilities to provide adaptable and lethal options across the full spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)