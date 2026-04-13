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    U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II [Image 1 of 4]

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    U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    Chairman Ronny Jackson, center, Chairman of House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, discusses Air Force Special Operations Command history with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, right, AFSOC commander, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 8, 2026. Through mission capability demonstrations, facility tours and interactions with Air Commandos, the visit offered a look inside AFSOC’s unique abilities to provide adaptable and lethal options across the full spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 10:38
    Photo ID: 9616240
    VIRIN: 260408-F-LD209-1095
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II
    U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II
    U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II
    U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II

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