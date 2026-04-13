U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Special Operations Command Air Commandos discuss small unmanned aircraft systems capabilities with Chairman Ronny Jackson, center, Chairman of House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 8, 2026. With its use of sUAS technology, AFSOC is able to meet strategic objectives and provide its warfighters with a range of options to defend the homeland and defeat enemies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)