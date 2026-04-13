Air Force Special Operations Command Air Commandos discuss small unmanned aircraft systems capabilities with Chairman Ronny Jackson, center, Chairman of House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 8, 2026. With its use of sUAS technology, AFSOC is able to meet strategic objectives and provide its warfighters with a range of options to defend the homeland and defeat enemies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:38
|Photo ID:
|9616253
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-LD209-1273
|Resolution:
|8163x5442
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson visits AFSOC Headquarters, takes flight on OA-1K Skyraider II [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.