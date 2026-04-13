Leaders assess readiness at Combat Power Generation Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, walk through the Combat Power Generation Center at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2026. Gardner’s visit to the facility was part of a broader tour highlighting the logistics and sustainment infrastructure that supports readiness on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Chong Min Pak)