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    Leaders assess readiness at Combat Power Generation Center [Image 1 of 3]

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    Leaders assess readiness at Combat Power Generation Center

    WAEGWAN, SOUTH KOREA

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Chong Min Pak 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, walk through the Combat Power Generation Center at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2026. Gardner’s visit to the facility was part of a broader tour highlighting the logistics and sustainment infrastructure that supports readiness on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Chong Min Pak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 01:56
    Photo ID: 9615706
    VIRIN: 260407-A-SH184-9587
    Resolution: 2048x1279
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: WAEGWAN, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Leaders assess readiness at Combat Power Generation Center [Image 3 of 3], by Chong Min Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leaders assess readiness at Combat Power Generation Center
    Combined leaders tour sustainment infrastructure at Camp Carroll
    Senior leader visit highlights sustainment capabilities at Market 19

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    8th Theater Sustainment Command commanding general visits Republic of Korea, highlighting logistics readiness and alliance partnership

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    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    Modernization
    Team 19
    Fight Tonight
    19ESC
    Leadership

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