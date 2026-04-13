U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, walk through the Combat Power Generation Center at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2026. Gardner’s visit to the facility was part of a broader tour highlighting the logistics and sustainment infrastructure that supports readiness on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Chong Min Pak)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 01:56
|Photo ID:
|9615706
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-SH184-9587
|Resolution:
|2048x1279
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|WAEGWAN, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders assess readiness at Combat Power Generation Center [Image 3 of 3], by Chong Min Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th Theater Sustainment Command commanding general visits Republic of Korea, highlighting logistics readiness and alliance partnership
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