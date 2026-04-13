U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, receive a briefing from Col. Randolph Carpenter, commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command,-Korea, during a tour of the Combat Power Generation Center at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2026. The visit provided Gardner a closer look at a key facility used for the maintenance and readiness of military equipment.(U.S. Army photo by Chong Min Pak)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 01:56
|Photo ID:
|9615707
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-UP558-1212
|Resolution:
|1943x1361
|Size:
|998.71 KB
|Location:
|WAEGWAN, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined leaders tour sustainment infrastructure at Camp Carroll [Image 3 of 3], by Chong Min Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th Theater Sustainment Command commanding general visits Republic of Korea, highlighting logistics readiness and alliance partnership
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