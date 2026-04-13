Combined leaders tour sustainment infrastructure at Camp Carroll

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, receive a briefing from Col. Randolph Carpenter, commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command,-Korea, during a tour of the Combat Power Generation Center at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2026. The visit provided Gardner a closer look at a key facility used for the maintenance and readiness of military equipment.(U.S. Army photo by Chong Min Pak)