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    Combined leaders tour sustainment infrastructure at Camp Carroll [Image 2 of 3]

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    Combined leaders tour sustainment infrastructure at Camp Carroll

    WAEGWAN, SOUTH KOREA

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Chong Min Pak 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, receive a briefing from Col. Randolph Carpenter, commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command,-Korea, during a tour of the Combat Power Generation Center at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2026. The visit provided Gardner a closer look at a key facility used for the maintenance and readiness of military equipment.(U.S. Army photo by Chong Min Pak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 01:56
    Photo ID: 9615707
    VIRIN: 260407-A-UP558-1212
    Resolution: 1943x1361
    Size: 998.71 KB
    Location: WAEGWAN, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Combined leaders tour sustainment infrastructure at Camp Carroll [Image 3 of 3], by Chong Min Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leaders assess readiness at Combat Power Generation Center
    Combined leaders tour sustainment infrastructure at Camp Carroll
    Senior leader visit highlights sustainment capabilities at Market 19

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    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    Modernization
    Team 19
    Fight Tonight
    19ESC
    Leadership

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