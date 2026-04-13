8th Theater Sustainment Command commanding general visits Republic of Korea, highlighting logistics readiness and alliance partnership

Major Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of 8th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), the senior U.S. Army logistics command in the Indo-Pacific, visited the Republic of Korea April 4-11, 2026. The visit was focused on engaging with leaders, conducting battlefield circulations, and observing the robust logistics and sustainment infrastructure vital to security on the Korean Peninsula.
The importance of being a regional logistic hub is foundational to the U.S.-ROK Alliance's combined defense posture. A strong logistics enterprise on the peninsula ensures that forces are supplied, maintained, and ready to respond to any contingency, reaffirming the commitment to regional stability.
During the visit, Gardner conducted a series of key leader engagements with counterparts from United States Forces Korea (USFK), Eighth Army, and the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division. The trip included visits to critical logistics hubs and industry leaders that are, and could be, essential to the readiness of forces on the peninsula. These included:
Additionally, Gardner was shown one of Eighth Army’s modernization achievements with a tour of the Market 19 autonomous kitchen at Camp Walker in Daegu city. He also met with Soldiers and civilians of the 411th Contracting Support Brigade at Camp
Humphreys and Soldiers of the 71st Chemical Company at Camp Casey during his peninsula-wide visit.
Gardner shared his belief that our shared US-ROK logistics enterprise is a cornerstone of our alliance strength.
“Our capacity to sustain the force, in close partnership with our Korean allies and industry partners, serves as a powerful deterrent and is essential to ensuring lasting stability throughout this vital region,” said Gardner.
The 8th Theater Sustainment Command, headquartered at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, is responsible for synchronizing and executing logistics and supply chain management for the U.S. Army across the Indo-Pacific theater.
ABOUT EIGHTH ARMY
Eighth Army, headquartered at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, is the U.S. Army’s forward-deployed field army in the Indo-Pacific region. It is committed to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and strengthening the U.S.-ROK alliance through combined training, readiness, and partnership.
For more information, please contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs Office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 02:19
|Story ID:
|562742
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
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