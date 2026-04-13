8th Theater Sustainment Command commanding general visits Republic of Korea, highlighting logistics readiness and alliance partnership

Photo By Chong Min Pak | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, receive a briefing from Col. Randolph Carpenter, commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command,-Korea, during a tour of the Combat Power Generation Center at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2026. The visit provided Gardner a closer look at a key facility used for the maintenance and readiness of military equipment.(U.S. Army photo by Chong Min Pak) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Chong Min Pak | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment...... read more read more

Major Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of 8th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), the senior U.S. Army logistics command in the Indo-Pacific, visited the Republic of Korea April 4-11, 2026. The visit was focused on engaging with leaders, conducting battlefield circulations, and observing the robust logistics and sustainment infrastructure vital to security on the Korean Peninsula.

The importance of being a regional logistic hub is foundational to the U.S.-ROK Alliance's combined defense posture. A strong logistics enterprise on the peninsula ensures that forces are supplied, maintained, and ready to respond to any contingency, reaffirming the commitment to regional stability.

During the visit, Gardner conducted a series of key leader engagements with counterparts from United States Forces Korea (USFK), Eighth Army, and the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division. The trip included visits to critical logistics hubs and industry leaders that are, and could be, essential to the readiness of forces on the peninsula. These included:

Pier #8 in Busan: A tour with the ROK Transportation Command (ROKTRANSCOM) at this strategic seaport highlighted the deep integration and partnership between U.S. and ROK forces in managing the flow of supplies and equipment.

Camp Carroll Combat Power Generation Center (CPGC): A visit to this facility provided a firsthand look at a key asset used for the maintenance and readiness of military equipment.

Engagements with the Defense Industry: Recognizing the vital role of industry in defense, the itinerary included engagements with key industrial partners such as Korean Air Lines and Hanwha Aerospace, highlighting the importance of the defense industrial base to the collective security of the region.

Additionally, Gardner was shown one of Eighth Army’s modernization achievements with a tour of the Market 19 autonomous kitchen at Camp Walker in Daegu city. He also met with Soldiers and civilians of the 411th Contracting Support Brigade at Camp

Humphreys and Soldiers of the 71st Chemical Company at Camp Casey during his peninsula-wide visit.

Gardner shared his belief that our shared US-ROK logistics enterprise is a cornerstone of our alliance strength.

“Our capacity to sustain the force, in close partnership with our Korean allies and industry partners, serves as a powerful deterrent and is essential to ensuring lasting stability throughout this vital region,” said Gardner.

The 8th Theater Sustainment Command, headquartered at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, is responsible for synchronizing and executing logistics and supply chain management for the U.S. Army across the Indo-Pacific theater.

ABOUT EIGHTH ARMY

Eighth Army, headquartered at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, is the U.S. Army’s forward-deployed field army in the Indo-Pacific region. It is committed to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and strengthening the U.S.-ROK alliance through combined training, readiness, and partnership.

For more information, please contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs Office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.