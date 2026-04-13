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    Senior leader visit highlights sustainment capabilities at Market 19 [Image 3 of 3]

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    Senior leader visit highlights sustainment capabilities at Market 19

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, speak with Soldiers and staff inside the Market 19 autonomous kitchen at Camp Walker, Daegu, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2026. Gardner visited the facility during a peninsula-wide tour focused on leader engagements, battlefield circulations, and sustainment infrastructure vital to security on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ji Won Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 01:56
    Photo ID: 9615705
    VIRIN: 260407-A-UP558-1419
    Resolution: 2048x1286
    Size: 692.22 KB
    Location: DAEGU, KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Senior leader visit highlights sustainment capabilities at Market 19 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Senior leader visit highlights sustainment capabilities at Market 19

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    TAGS

    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    Modernization
    Team 19
    Fight Tonight
    19ESC
    Leadership

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