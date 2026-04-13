Senior leader visit highlights sustainment capabilities at Market 19

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, speak with Soldiers and staff inside the Market 19 autonomous kitchen at Camp Walker, Daegu, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2026. Gardner visited the facility during a peninsula-wide tour focused on leader engagements, battlefield circulations, and sustainment infrastructure vital to security on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ji Won Park)