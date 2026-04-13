U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Heineman, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, examines a patient during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission at Mungra Medical Centre, Nickerie, April 13, 2026. The LAMAT mission brings together 47 U.S. medical practitioners and support personnel with expertise in primary care, optometry, dental care and logistics to locations across Suriname, where they work to provide improved care for patients while strengthening relationships with host nation counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)