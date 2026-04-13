U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission

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Lt. Col. Preeti Jois, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission commander, delivers remarks during the opening ceremony of the LAMAT mission in Nickerie, Suriname, April 13, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the partnership between the U.S. and Suriname, highlighting the important role of medical engagements and the value of building critical relationships between medical personnel from both countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)