(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission

    NICKERIE, SURINAME

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Capt. Danny Rangel  

    Air Forces Southern

    Lt. Col. Preeti Jois, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission commander, delivers remarks during the opening ceremony of the LAMAT mission in Nickerie, Suriname, April 13, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the partnership between the U.S. and Suriname, highlighting the important role of medical engagements and the value of building critical relationships between medical personnel from both countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 17:45
    Photo ID: 9615248
    VIRIN: 260413-F-FT183-1002
    Resolution: 7848x5257
    Size: 9.25 MB
    Location: NICKERIE, SR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission
    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission
    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission
    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission
    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission
    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    Suriname
    AFSOUTH
    Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team
    Opening ceremony
    LAMAT26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery