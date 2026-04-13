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    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission [Image 6 of 6]

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    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission

    NICKERIE, SURINAME

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Capt. Danny Rangel  

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Heineman, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, extracts a tooth from a patient during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission at Mungra Medical Centre, Nickerie, April 13, 2026. The LAMAT mission brings together 47 U.S. medical practitioners and support personnel with expertise in primary care, optometry, dental care and logistics to locations across Suriname, where they work to provide improved care for patients while strengthening relationships with host nation counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 17:45
    Photo ID: 9615252
    VIRIN: 260413-F-FT183-1008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.74 MB
    Location: NICKERIE, SR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission
    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission
    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission
    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission
    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission
    U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission

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    dental
    Suriname
    AFSOUTH
    Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team
    LAMAT26
    Lesser Antilles Medical Assistant Team

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