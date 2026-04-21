U.S. Air Force medical experts disperse across Suriname for LAMAT 2026

Photo By Capt. Danny Rangel | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Heineman, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, examines a patient during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission at Mungra Medical Centre, Nickerie, April 13, 2026. The LAMAT mission brings together 47 U.S. medical practitioners and support personnel with expertise in primary care, optometry, dental care and logistics to locations across Suriname, where they work to provide improved care for patients while strengthening relationships with host nation counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel) see less | View Image Page

Inside clinics and remote treatment sites across Suriname, U.S. Air Force medical teams are working alongside host nation providers during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission.

In its first week, the team has treated hundreds of patients across sites in Nickerie and Brownsweg, integrating 47 Airmen into Suriname’s health system – expanding access to care while delivering eyeglasses, dental care and preventative treatment.

LAMAT 2026 participants stress the concerted effort to exchange knowledge and learn from each other has proven to be the key element in bringing the two nations together while improving access to care and readiness for both the U.S. and Suriname.

“These kinds of engagements do one incredible thing: bring people from different experiences, different walks of life together,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Heineman, 434th Aerospace Medical Squadron dentist. “We’ve been immersed and integrated into the country’s medical facilities and have engaged with and learned from their medical staff. On top of that and just as important, we’re helping improve access to care for our patients while also honing our experience and readiness for future events.”

In one short week after arrival, the U.S. medical team served hundreds of patients at two sites in and near Nickerie, a city in the northwest region bordering Guyana, and at another clinic in Brownsweg, located in the central region of the country. Patients seeking treatment are first assisted by host nation staff and based on medical need, referred to U.S. medical personnel working in dental, optometry or primary care.

LAMAT 2026 members have provided new eyeglasses, extracted diseased teeth and delivered preventative health medicine – all while building a new appreciation for how partner nation providers treat patients in austere locations with limited resources.

Surinamese staff working alongside the LAMAT 2026 providers highlighted the benefits of collaborating with U.S. personnel, including increased access to care for patients and strengthened trust.

“I’m the only doctor here usually, so these moments are a great help for me,” said Dr. Glenn Tzen Gloria, a physician at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center in Brownsweg. “As colleagues, I trust that [U.S. Air Force members] know how to deal with patients. It’s really been a great partnership. Not many doctors want to travel to the interior of Suriname, and it really helps this organization.”

As LAMAT 2026 continues in Suriname, teams of doctors, dentists and medical personnel will continue to travel across the country in service of delivering patient care, strengthening partnerships, and creating the personal and professional relationships that reinforce lasting friendships.

“We’re here to enhance our collective ability to respond to any challenge together, and we’re also here on a mission of understanding and learning,” said Lt. Col. Preeti Jois, LAMAT 2026 mission commander. “It’s our mission to collaborate on best practices and truly work together to build trust. That’s what makes teams work seamlessly and what will ultimately deliver meaningful impact for patients and providers.”

The mission in Suriname is part of a series of medical engagements conducted throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. These missions enable U.S. Air Force personnel to collaborate with host nation providers to enhance interoperability, improve the readiness of participating forces and deliver care to underserved communities.