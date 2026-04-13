U.S., Suriname launch 2026 medical assistance mission

Photo By Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bret Lehman, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, left, and Master Sgt. Jamielynn Babaran, 434th AMDS optometry technician, assess a patient’s eye during a Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Brownsweg, Suriname, April 13, 2026. LAMAT 2026 strengthened collaboration between U.S. Air Force medical teams and Ministry of Health providers across medical facilities in Suriname. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings) see less | View Image Page

NICKERIE, Suriname — Health care professionals from Suriname and the U.S. Air Force stood side by side during an opening ceremony marking the start of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, a health security cooperation event focused on strengthening partnerships and delivering critical care across the region.

The mission integrates 47 U.S. medical practitioners and support personnel with expertise in primary care, dental care, optometry and logistics, all working across different locations across Suriname.

“Our medical and support teams are excited to work alongside our partners and friends in the Ministry of Health and across several medical centers and facilities in Suriname,” said Lt. Col. Preeti Jois, LAMAT mission commander.

“By collaborating directly with Surinamese medical professionals, we aim to share expertise, support local capabilities, gain critical knowledge from Surinamese medical practitioners, and build resilience that benefits both our teams and the communities we serve.”

Participants emphasized their shared commitment to improving medical readiness and expanding care, all while working together to share knowledge, exchange experiences and address global health challenges.

“LAMAT will provide essential medical assistance to our community, and on behalf of the management and the board, we would like to express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude for this special and highly appreciated support,” said Zorida Mohammad, Mungra Medical Centre general director. “This is a joint medical operation aimed at improving health care. During this period, the focus will be on ophthalmology and dental care, contributing meaningfully to the well-being of the community.”

Over the coming days, these practitioners will work alongside their Surinamese counterparts in multiple locations, including Nickerie, Paramaribo and Brownsweg.

The team will provide a wide range of services, from routine checkups and vision screenings to dental procedures, addressing immediate healthcare needs while also sharing best practices and clinical expertise. By working in integrated teams, both U.S. and host nation providers aim to learn from one another’s approaches, techniques and experiences in diverse medical environments.

“Our mission is clear: work closely with our host nation to enhance our combined medical readiness, help ease strain on Suriname’s health system, and strengthen the enduring partnership between our nations,” said Jois. “We are grateful for the opportunity to learn from our Surinamese counterparts while contributing our skills and resources. Together, we will leave this mission better prepared, more connected, and more resilient.”

Beyond patient care, LAMAT serves as a vital training opportunity. Participants gain experience operating in resource-constrained settings, refining their ability to adapt and respond effectively during humanitarian assistance missions or contingency operations. These engagements also strengthen communication and coordination between partner nations, which is essential during real-world crises.

For Suriname, the mission represents an opportunity to expand access to care in communities that may face barriers to healthcare services. For the U.S. Air Force, it reinforces the importance of building lasting relationships that contribute to improved care and readiness.

The mission in Suriname is part of series of medical missions conducted throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, where U.S. Air Force personnel collaborate with host nation providers to deliver essential care and build critical relationships across the region. These missions are designed to enhance interoperability between partner nations, improve the readiness of participating forces and provide direct patient care to underserved communities.