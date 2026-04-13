Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Rob Jetten and others visit the gravesites of Dutch Service Members in Section 15 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, April 13, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 15:07
|Photo ID:
|9614706
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-IW468-2898
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.04 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Rob Jetten Visits ANC [Image 40 of 40], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.