Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Rob Jetten and others pose for a photo on the West Steps of the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, April 13, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 15:07
|Photo ID:
|9614702
|VIRIN:
|260413-A-IW468-5880
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.34 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Rob Jetten Visits ANC [Image 40 of 40], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.