Date Taken: 04.13.2026 Date Posted: 04.14.2026 15:07 Photo ID: 9614701 VIRIN: 260413-A-IW468-1159 Resolution: 7763x5175 Size: 10.7 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Rob Jetten Visits ANC [Image 40 of 40], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.