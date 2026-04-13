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    USASAC, Saudi Arabia eye military sale portfolio [Image 2 of 3]

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    USASAC, Saudi Arabia eye military sale portfolio

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2026

    Photo by Tim Hanson  

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Alex Covert, Program Analyst for the Utility Helicopters Project Office, gives an overview of the Blackhawk program to Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Corps Brig. Gen. Alkathery Faisal Mohammed. The presentation was part of an annual meeting, with representatives from USASAC, AMCOM SAMD, PEO STRI and PAE Maneuver Air International Cooperation Office all participating in the Target Working Group. The Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Corps operates, trains and maintains a fleet of U.S.-procured helicopters, including AH-64 Apaches, UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47F Chinooks. The three-day event was held in Huntsville, Ala., on April 4-6, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 10:29
    Photo ID: 9613811
    VIRIN: 260404-A-IK167-4906
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USASAC, Saudi Arabia eye military sale portfolio [Image 3 of 3], by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    security assistance
    USASAC
    foreign military sale
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Saudi Arabia)

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