USASAC, Saudi Arabia eye military sale portfolio

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Alex Covert, Program Analyst for the Utility Helicopters Project Office, gives an overview of the Blackhawk program to Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Corps Brig. Gen. Alkathery Faisal Mohammed. The presentation was part of an annual meeting, with representatives from USASAC, AMCOM SAMD, PEO STRI and PAE Maneuver Air International Cooperation Office all participating in the Target Working Group. The Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Corps operates, trains and maintains a fleet of U.S.-procured helicopters, including AH-64 Apaches, UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47F Chinooks. The three-day event was held in Huntsville, Ala., on April 4-6, 2026.