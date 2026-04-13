USASAC, Saudi Arabia eye military sales portfolio

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Whitney Malone, International Program Manager - Blackhawk (right), and Steve Odom, Senior Aviation Advisor (left), with AMCOM SAMD discuss details about the Blackhawk program with COL Saleh Almutari, Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Command (RSLFAC) Commander, during the Target Working Group held in Huntsville, Alabama on April 6, 2026. The annual meeting brings together everyone involved in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s aviation portfolio. The Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Corps operates, trains and maintains a fleet of U.S.-procured helicopters, including AH-64 Apaches, UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47F Chinooks.