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    USASAC, Saudi Arabia eye military sales portfolio [Image 3 of 3]

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    USASAC, Saudi Arabia eye military sales portfolio

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2026

    Photo by Tim Hanson  

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Whitney Malone, International Program Manager - Blackhawk (right), and Steve Odom, Senior Aviation Advisor (left), with AMCOM SAMD discuss details about the Blackhawk program with COL Saleh Almutari, Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Command (RSLFAC) Commander, during the Target Working Group held in Huntsville, Alabama on April 6, 2026. The annual meeting brings together everyone involved in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s aviation portfolio. The Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Corps operates, trains and maintains a fleet of U.S.-procured helicopters, including AH-64 Apaches, UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47F Chinooks.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 10:29
    Photo ID: 9613804
    VIRIN: 260404-A-IK167-7900
    Resolution: 3742x3048
    Size: 885.14 KB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USASAC, Saudi Arabia eye military sales portfolio [Image 3 of 3], by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Foreign Military Sales
    USASAC
    Foreign Military
    Saudi Arabia

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