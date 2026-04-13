USASAC, Saudi Arabia eye military sale portfolio

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Whitney Malone, International Program Manager – Blackhawk, with AMCOM SAMD discusses Foreign Military Sales case details in the Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Corps Blackhawk portfolio with Sarah Bean, CENTCOM Regional Operations Branch Chief; Seth Beyer, Country Program Manager; and Stephen Frey, Senior Central Case Manager, all of the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command. The conversation took place during the Target Working Group in Huntsville, Ala., on April 6, 2026. The annual meeting brings together representation from USASAC, AMCOM SAMD, PEO STRI and PAE Maneuver Air International Cooperation Office to discuss the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s aviation portfolio with RSLFAC.