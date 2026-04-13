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    USASAC, Saudi Arabia eye military sale portfolio [Image 1 of 3]

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    USASAC, Saudi Arabia eye military sale portfolio

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2026

    Photo by Tim Hanson  

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Whitney Malone, International Program Manager – Blackhawk, with AMCOM SAMD discusses Foreign Military Sales case details in the Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Corps Blackhawk portfolio with Sarah Bean, CENTCOM Regional Operations Branch Chief; Seth Beyer, Country Program Manager; and Stephen Frey, Senior Central Case Manager, all of the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command. The conversation took place during the Target Working Group in Huntsville, Ala., on April 6, 2026. The annual meeting brings together representation from USASAC, AMCOM SAMD, PEO STRI and PAE Maneuver Air International Cooperation Office to discuss the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s aviation portfolio with RSLFAC.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 10:29
    Photo ID: 9613807
    VIRIN: 260404-A-IK167-2678
    Resolution: 2936x3647
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USASAC, Saudi Arabia eye military sale portfolio [Image 3 of 3], by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    security assistance
    USASAC
    foreign military sale
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Saudi Arabia)

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