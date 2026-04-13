Spring 2026 at Camp Casey

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Cherry blossoms trees bloom around Camp Casey officially ushering the installation into the Spring season, South Korea, April 14, 2026. In Korea cherry blossoms, also known as beotkkot, are a symbol of beauty, purity, renewal and hope. The beauty of Camp Casey in Spring is one of the best kept secrets in Korea, filled with a wide variety of cherry blossom trees and Korean styled buildings throughout. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)