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    Spring 2026 at Camp Casey [Image 3 of 8]

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    Spring 2026 at Camp Casey

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Stanley James 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Cherry blossoms trees bloom around Camp Casey officially ushering the installation into the Spring season, South Korea, April 14, 2026. In Korea cherry blossoms, also known as beotkkot, are a symbol of beauty, purity, renewal and hope. The beauty of Camp Casey in Spring is one of the best kept secrets in Korea, filled with a wide variety of cherry blossom trees and Korean styled buildings throughout. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 20:25
    Photo ID: 9612931
    VIRIN: 260414-A-IM154-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Spring 2026 at Camp Casey [Image 8 of 8], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Spring 2026 at Camp Casey
    Spring 2026 at Camp Casey
    Spring 2026 at Camp Casey
    Spring 2026 at Camp Casey
    Spring 2026 at Camp Casey
    Spring 2026 at Camp Casey
    Spring 2026 at Camp Casey
    Spring 2026 at Camp Casey

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