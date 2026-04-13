Cherry blossoms trees bloom around Camp Casey officially ushering the installation into the Spring season, South Korea, April 14, 2026. In Korea cherry blossoms, also known as beotkkot, are a symbol of beauty, purity, renewal and hope. The beauty of Camp Casey in Spring is one of the best kept secrets in Korea, filled with a wide variety of cherry blossom trees and Korean styled buildings throughout. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 20:25
|Photo ID:
|9612931
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-IM154-1009
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spring 2026 at Camp Casey [Image 8 of 8], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.