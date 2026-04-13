Spring 2026 at Camp Casey

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Cherry blossoms trees bloom around the Indianhead Statue at Camp Casey's main gate, officially ushering the installation into the Spring season, South Korea, April 14, 2026. In Korea cherry blossoms, also known as beotkkot, are a symbol of beauty, purity, renewal and hope. The beauty of Camp Casey in Spring is one of the best kept secrets in Korea, filled with a wide variety of cherry blossom trees and Korean styled buildings throughout. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)