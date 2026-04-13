Spring 2026 at Camp Casey

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Cherry blossoms trees bloom at Cherry Blossom Park on Camp Casey officially ushering the installation into the Spring season, South Korea, April 14, 2026. In Korea cherry blossoms, also known as beotkkot, are a symbol of beauty, purity, renewal and hope. The beauty of Camp Casey in Spring is one of the best kept secrets in Korea, filled with a wide variety of cherry blossom trees and Korean styled buildings throughout. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)