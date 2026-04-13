Spring 2026 at Camp Casey

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U.S. Soldiers and KATUSAs walk on the sidewalk adjacent to Tribute Park on Camp Casey during the early Spring season, South Korea, April 14, 2026. In Korea cherry blossoms, also known as beotkkot, are a symbol of beauty, purity, renewal and hope. The beauty of Camp Casey in Spring is one of the best kept secrets in Korea, filled with a wide variety of cherry blossom trees and Korean styled buildings throughout. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)